North Platte City Council to appoint new library director, agree to share costs for street project

The Jeffers work covers the southbound one-way lanes of U.S. Highway 83 north of the South Platte River.

Reconstruction of a similar length of South Dewey Street, which carries the northbound lanes, is projected for 2026-27.

The state would do the work and pay about 65% of the construction costs, with the city paying $3.7 million for the other 35%.

Besides rebuilding South Jeffers itself, the proposed NDOT agreement says, the state would rebuild the first 240 feet of West Francis Street past Jeffers at the city’s cost.

Concrete decay and breakup on that much-traveled segment of Francis was featured in The Telegraph’s fall 2019 “Flatrock Fix-Its” series. The street continues west past Great Plains Health and Adams Middle School.

The city plans to rebuild aging water and sewer lines under Jeffers and relocate them to underneath its sidewalk to the street’s east in connection with its reconstruction.

But City Administrator Matthew Kibbon will recommend Tuesday that the council reject the lone $2.52 million bid from Myers Construction of Broken Bow to install a wider water main. It would be rebid in the future, he said in a memorandum.