North Platte Community College Knights softball hires on two assistant coaches

The North Platte Community College Knights Softball Team has two new assistant coaches heading into the spring season. Erin Renwick and Ally Hazen will be helping Janelle Higgins, head women’s softball coach, along with returning assistant coach Antonia Villani.
“I am excited to have Ally and Erin join our family,” Higgins said. “Erin is coming back after completing her degree at the University of Colorado Boulder. Ally played at Peru State and is familiar with our program as well. It is exciting to have them both join the staff and continue to build our program in the right direction.”
Renwick
Renwick is originally from Brighton, Colo. She served as a pitcher for the Knights from 2016-18 – qualifying for both the region team and All-Academic team both years.
“I came to NPCC after connecting with Coach Higgins who was friends with my hitting coach in Colorado,” Renwick said. “I liked the fact that NPCC wasn’t far from home, and I really loved the aspect of living and studying in a small community.”
Renwick obtained an Associate of Science degree from NPCC then transferred her credits to CU Boulder where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
“I had a lot of fun playing softball at NPCC, and I also grew a lot as a person during that time,” Renwick said. “Coach Higgin’s main goal is always to make her athletes better people and to equip them with skills they can take with them through the rest of their lives. I can honestly say I was well-rounded by the time I left.”
Renwick is hoping to make a similar impact now that she’s back at NPCC. She played softball for 15 years and is excited to be on the other side of the fence.
“I want to make sure these girls get out of the softball program what I did,” Renwick said. “I want to uphold the ideals that Coach Higgins has set and help the athletes have fun, grow as both players and individuals and go on to a four-year college or university.”
Renwick plans to continue her education as well – by pursuing a master’s degree that will eventually lead to her conducting research in an academic setting. Until then, she will be using her sociology degree to help the Knights.
“I’ve learned a lot over the years about the way society works and the pressure that our social norms put on teenagers and young adults,” Renwick said. “I don’t fit the norm, and I pride myself on that. I want these students to know it’s OK to not fit into a box – to just be themselves and express themselves as such.”
Hazen
A North Platte native, Hazen has been playing softball since she was 11. She started out as a member of the Sensations youth traveling team.
“I actually went to Maxwell High School, but didn’t play softball there,” Hazen said. “I stayed with the Sensations all through high school then got a softball scholarship to play at Peru State.”
The pitcher and third baseman spent four years at Peru State. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2020 and is on track to earn a Master of Science in Business degree from Peru State in May.
Until then, Hazen is back in North Platte.
“Eventually, I would like to use my education to start a softball academy,” Hazen said. “I’m envisioning a place where area girls can come and take lessons.”
Hazen has already been giving pitching lessons and coaching the North Platte Prodigy softball team in her spare time. That’s how she met Higgins.
“Janelle and I have a mutual friend who heard I was coaching and encouraged Janelle to reach out to me about helping with the NPCC team,” Hazen said. “I’m excited to be a part of the Knights. I love to see improvements in the players – especially the pitchers because that’s what I analyze the most. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do, making it a point to praise them for their accomplishments and finding ways to capitalize on those successes.”
Most of all, she’s hopeful she can make a difference in the athletes’ lives.
“I wish I would have had a me when I was their age – someone to push me and encourage me to be better,” Hazen said. “I always tell my players, ‘If you only have 50% to give, then give 100% of that 50%.’ My main goal is to be the best I can be as a coach and to meet the players wherever they’re at skill-wise.”