North Platte Community College Knights softball hires on two assistant coaches

The pitcher and third baseman spent four years at Peru State. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2020 and is on track to earn a Master of Science in Business degree from Peru State in May.

Until then, Hazen is back in North Platte.

“Eventually, I would like to use my education to start a softball academy,” Hazen said. “I’m envisioning a place where area girls can come and take lessons.”

Hazen has already been giving pitching lessons and coaching the North Platte Prodigy softball team in her spare time. That’s how she met Higgins.

“Janelle and I have a mutual friend who heard I was coaching and encouraged Janelle to reach out to me about helping with the NPCC team,” Hazen said. “I’m excited to be a part of the Knights. I love to see improvements in the players – especially the pitchers because that’s what I analyze the most. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do, making it a point to praise them for their accomplishments and finding ways to capitalize on those successes.”

Most of all, she’s hopeful she can make a difference in the athletes’ lives.