The 2023 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1972 Pontiac Le Mans Sport, won’t have to travel far for two of its upcoming appearances.

The car will be set up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hot Rods for Heroes car show in North Platte’s Cody Park, then from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12 the Le Mans will be displayed at the North Platte Walmart.