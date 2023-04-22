Members of North Platte Community College’s Sigma Kappa Delta chapter, Rho Zeta, will launch their fifth annual book drive April 24-28.

This year, they are seeking donations of new or gently used children’s books, which will be donated to the pediatric department at Great Plains Health.

SKD is the national English honor society for two-year colleges, and promoting literacy is one its goals.

Previously, Rho Zeta members have collected reading materials for Linden Court, the Lincoln County Detention Center and Richard Young Behavioral Health in Kearney.

Donation boxes will be set up at the welcome centers on NPCC’s north and south campuses as well as at Scooter’s Coffee in North Platte.