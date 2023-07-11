The North Platte Community Day Care Corp. dissolved and the transition was completed July 6 with the handing of a check for $67,700.93 to Communities for Kids Lincoln County.

Giving the funds to Communities for Kids made the end of a tough situation more of a “feel good” transition, said David Pederson, a former board member for the day care.

“North Platte Community Day Care (North Platte Kids Academy) had struggled financially for a while and then when the pandemic hit,” Pederson said, “we never really recovered from it.”

He said when the board decided it could not provide the quality day care they desired, preserving the assets was the next step. The assets included the facility at 1210 S. Ash St. and some cash.

“At that point, we closed and basically facilitated with Great Plains Health the transition of that facility to continue to be used as a day care by somebody else,” Pederson said. “We paid all the bills, paid off the mortgage, and what we had left was money the board wanted to use to enhance child care.”

The obvious place for the money was Communities For Kids, Pederson said, “because that’s their whole purpose as far as we could tell.”

“It’s been a long history of struggle, but it ended up, I think, the transition has been a very positive thing,” Pederson said. “We still have a facility that is being used for day care and we have $67,700.93 in cash that this Community for Kids can use.”

The former Kids Academy facility is currently the second North Platte location for Ladybug Crossing Early Learning Center. Ladybug’s second site at the Osgood School building is a collaborative effort with North Platte Public Schools.

Diane Livingston, director of Communities for Kids Lincoln County, said a lot of work is needed to address the shortage of child care across the county. A task force was created a few years ago to try to find solutions.

Communities for Kids North Platte recently changed its name to Communities for Kids Lincoln County to address child care issues across the county rather than just within North Platte. The organization is a 501©(3) nonprofit.

“I think when we created this task force and we got everyone together, Community for Kids had the great input on what was possible,” Livingston said. “I think that was a good thing too, that everyone felt really positive going forward. There wasn’t anyone that didn’t agree with what was done.”

Livingston is working on reassembling the task force to address future issues facing the North Platte community concerning child care. Those interested in participating can contact Livingston by email at communities4kidsnp@gmail.com.

“We’re really an avenue to bring to the table discussions countywide, rather than just isolated, individual centers,” Livingston said. “What’s really nice is to have a centralized location for a voice that can get information out and also to work with the different child care centers and try to work on improving quality as well as capacity.”

She said it’s clear that with the future influx of business in the community, there are not enough child care services.

“We know we are probably looking at about 100 positions short once Sustainable Beef gets up and running,” Livingston said. “We’re very concerned about that, and that’s where we’re really going to start focusing and moving forward on how we’re going to address that issue.”

Holly Hill, owner of Trucks N Tiaras Intergenerational Academy, said an important aspect is educating the public on what is needed to serve the community.

“The thing that is helping our community right now is that the Department of Health and Human Services offered an expansion grant,” Hill said. “In our situation, that really helped us out as we had to close our second location because we didn’t have a building.”

She said after a year in business, the building was sold.

“We’ve turned around and brought those 24 spots back to our other center,” Hill said. “With the grant, we are adding 30 additional spots because we’re adding some bathrooms. We have the square footage in our building; we just don’t have the amenities it requires for 100 kids.”

Another issue Hill faces is the increasing cost of running her business.

“I just sent out our three-year tuition increase plan so parents have a heads-up,” Hill said.

Rates are rising because of increases in the minimum wage and higher costs for supplies and utilities. “It started about 18 months ago and everything’s pretty much doubled,” Hill said.

Livingston said she believes the issue is not whether parents want quality child care.

“We just need to educate the parents on what that looks like and that it comes with a higher price tag,” she said. “That’s the hardest part.”

Pederson said he has a general idea what Communities for Kids will do with the funds it was given.

“The corporation is being dissolved, but the assets are still being used for child care and hopefully more efficiently,” Pederson said.