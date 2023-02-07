The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing continue making wine that somehow keeps getting switched for the grape juice in the play, "Drinking Habits 2, Caught in the Act."

Lori Evans brings her extensive directing experience back to the North Platte Community Playhouse for another delightful comedy that opens Friday.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday; 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17-18 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 19. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com

The cast includes Matthew Nelson of Ogallala, who plays the role of Father Chenille in his second opportunity performing onstage.

Nelson said he had been involved previously in the background building sets, doing concessions.

“It was always fun, but I never got on stage,” Nelson said. “I’d always thought it would be kind of fun.”

In his regular life, Nelson is a full-time department head at Ace Hardware in Ogallala. His entry into acting was prompted by a friend. He watched her perform and said he thought it might be fun. She encouraged him to try out and he got the part of Professor Plum in the production of Clue.

“I had an amazing time and had fun working with Lori and here I am again,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s favorite part of this production is the family atmosphere.

“Everybody is so loving and friendly and it’s just so much fun hanging out with a good group of people,” Nelson said. “Also it’s about entertaining people. It’s fun to get that laugh, to hear the audience and have people come up and say I loved you, I loved what you did.”

Amber Martinson has performed in four productions at the Playhouse and this is her second time being cast in the role of Sister Augusta. She played the same part in "Drinking Habits 1" a few years ago.

“It’s almost like a family reunion of sorts,” Martinson said. “Sister Augusta, in many ways she does pretty much what she wants to within the confines of the terror she feels from Mother Superior.”

Martinson said Sister Augusta tries to find ways to do what she wants to do rather than what she technically is allowed to do. The role fits her personality well, she said.

“You know, I hate to throw around the word typecast,” Martinson said, “but I don’t think it’s a vast deviation from (who I am).”

Evans said there is a lot of energy in this play.

“The best part is that there is a lot of physical comedy,” Evans said. “Even younger kids who may not get the story are going to get the physical comedy and they’re going to find it funny.”

Although it is a sequel to "Drinking Habits 1," Evans said it is not necessary people had previously seen the first production. The first scene of the play gives a glimpse of what happened in the previous show.

Evans said she still enjoys directing and looks forward to each experience.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s different than regular teaching because I’m working with adults and everybody wants to be here. With kids, sometimes they don’t want to be there.”

Cast: Sister Philamena — Staysha Adams; Sister Augusta — Amber Martinson; Mother Superior — Lou Cox-Fornander; George — Sam Fornander; Paul — Seth Vapenik; Father Chenille — Matthew Nelson; Sally — Chantel Burch; Kate — Courtney Smith; Director — Lori Evans