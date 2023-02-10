The “Canteen Group” that began their legendary gatherings 49 years ago celebrates the fact that none of the 14 couples experienced a divorce.

The tradition of meeting every Friday night for food, drinks and fun continues and on Feb. 3 at Another Round Restaurant in North Platte, they met once again to share some of their delightful stories.

The group started in 1974 when some North Platte schoolteachers would gather after football games at the Little Mexico restaurant, now known as Three Margaritas. As the group grew in size, it was necessary to find a larger meeting space so they moved to the Brass Latch Lounge at the former Holiday Inn.

“We started after football games because Tom (Best) and Larry Roth were coaches,” said Wava Best. “When there weren’t ballgames we decided we still wanted to get together.”

The objective, Tom Best said, was to “get out on Friday night and have a nice time.”

The first gatherings included the Bests and Don and Gerre Holscher. Larry and AnaLou Roth were part of the original group, but moved to Omaha and no longer participate.

One thing about the group, which grew from a few to 14 couples, stands out to Randy Carlson.

“There has not been a divorce in this group,” Randy said. “That’s the most amazing thing to me, that everybody stayed married.”

The marriages range from 47 years to 65 years, with Tom and Wava Best being married the longest and Tom said he has the secret.

“Listening and doing what your wife says,” Tom said.

Wava added that “back in the day we were raised that way.”

“We worked through good times and bad times,” she said.

There were several couples who were high school sweethearts including Roy and Pat Wagner, Randy and Lorraine Carlson, Chuck and Judy (Thompson) and the Bests. But one couple didn’t meet until college.

“Chuck and Dixie (Francis) met in college and fell in love,” Pat Wagner said, “which is good because they saved two other people,” something the Francises say about themselves.

Randy Carlson said the gatherings range from five or six couples to the full group at various times.

“We just get together and generally it’s a long table and the girls are on one end so they can do their thing,” Randy said. “The boys are at the other end so we can talk about sports and whatever. The girls talk about whatever girls talk about.”

Lorraine said she likes to sit in the middle between the girls and the guys.

“That’s because she’s a sports freak,” Randy said. “She has all the sports stuff down.”

Pat Wagner said there were lots of stories about incidents along the way, but Lorraine said they can’t tell those stories. She said they could tell the stories, but they couldn’t be published.

“We have some secrets,” Lorraine said.

One time, Pat Wagner said, there was a trip to Denver for a ballgame in the late 1970s when they squeezed the group into a van. Judy Thompson sat on the floor on a coat while the others squeezed in together on the seats. No other information was offered about that trip or any other “secrets” from the group.

There have been some deaths in the group over the years as well. Gary Cooper, Tom Gorman, Don and Gerre Holscher and Brian Horst all passed away, but their spouses, Kay Cooper, Lynda Gorman and Mary Lynn Horst continue to participate in the Friday night get-togethers.

The group hopes to get together for a 50-year celebration next year that will include their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Tom and Wava Best, 65 years.

Larry and Linda Carlson, 51 years.

Randy and Lorraine Carlson, 55 years.

Kay Cooper (Gary deceased), 51 years.

Chuck and Dixie Francis, 58 years.

Lynda Gorman (Tom deceased), 47 years.

Chuck and Judy Thompson, 58 years.

Roy and Pat Wagner, 58 years.

Bob and Judy Zohner, 55 years.

Jim and Mary States, 58 years.

Cecil and Beverly Sallee, 53 years.

Jerry and Mary Johnson, 60 years.

Mary Lynn Horst (Brian deceased), 50 years.

Don and Gerry Holscher (both deceased), 47 years.