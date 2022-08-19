North Platte football falls to Papillion-La Vista South in season opener

The North Platte defense made a crucial stop after Caden Joneson scored four seconds into the fourth quarter on a seven-yard keeper.

But when the Bulldog offense took the field with good field position — the ball at the Papillion-La Vista South 32-yard line — the offense turned the ball over on downs.

The Titans responded with a long touchdown drive to take a two-touchdown lead and stop any hopes of North Platte making a comeback in their 35-21 season-opening win on Friday.

Brock Roblee led the Bulldogs with 127 yards and a touchdown on a 49-yard run on North Platte’s second play of the game.

Caden Joneson made his first start at quarterback and ran for 68 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a 28-yard pass on fourth down in the third quarter to set up his seven-yard run.

Kolten Tilford ran for 50 yards and had a touchdown on an eight-yard run in the second quarter.

This was North Platte coach Kurt Altig’s first game as head coach, and at a glance, not much changed. The Bulldogs weren’t afraid to throw the ball when the run game wasn’t working, despite playing a sophomore quarterback in his first start.

Roblee still commanded most of the runs in his workhorse position from last year, and Tilford was still used on pitches or as a receiver.

Papillion-La Vista South opened the game with a four-yard touchdown run that took eight minutes off the clock. The ensuing two-point conversion put the Titans up 8-0.

North Platte answered with a two-play drive capped off by Roblee’s 49-yard run through a hole up the middle to set the score at 8-7.

Papillion-La Vista South scored on a one-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter and extend its lead to 15-7. The Bulldogs responded with a lengthy run that ended with Tilford’s eight-yard touchdown run to put the score at 15-14.

North Platte’s defense got its first stop of the night, but the Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize and elected to punt before halftime.

Papillion-La Vista South shut down North Platte’s run game early in the second half, and a two-yard Titan touchdown run extended the lead to 22-14.

North Platte punted again, and Papillion-La Vista South scored right away on a 43-yard pass to put the score at 28-14.

The Bulldogs scored on a seven-yard Joneson keeper to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but North Platte failed to capitalize on a defensive stop on the Titans’ next drive.

Papillion-La Vista South scored on a two-yard run, taking a two touchdown lead with four minutes left and putting the game out of reach.