Due to the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 4, there will be no garbage collection and the North Platte Public Service Department office and the Transfer Station will be closed.

The public is asked to have their bins and carts prepared for collection by 6:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in order to avoid being missed. All garbage must be bagged and placed in the city provided containers, and the lids must be closed. No bags or trash on the ground.