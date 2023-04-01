The North Platte girls soccer team is experienced.

The Bulldogs return a solid number of starters from last year’s squad with multiple years of starting experience. It leaves a lot of optimism around the program that North Platte can find success down the stretch and hopefully make it to the state tournament.

“We’ve got a lot of girls back,” North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski said. “A great group of four seniors. Good leaders. They’re intense on the field. Their teammates love playing around them. And then we have a good group of juniors, a good group of sophomores and we’ve got some freshmen that will definitely help us out down the road.”

North Platte’s forwards Briley Haneborg, Abby Kaminski and Brooklyn Ayres all return after starting last season. The Bulldogs’ midfield rotation of players like Sydney Letourneau and Winnie Haneborg, Janalliah Bourgeois and Jada Hothan allow for more subs to be made throughout the game.

A defense anchored by seniors Lauren Horne and Emily Hansen and junior Ellie Blakely was a point of emphasis for the girls over the last few years.

But a big question still surrounded the team at the start of the year: How would Natalie Sexson do in goal?

Over the first two games, the answer is just great. Sexson in her first two games of the season recorded a shutout — also a credit to the defense, Kaminski notes — and kept a good Elkhorn South team scoreless in the first half of a 2-0 loss.

Put it all together and there’s reason to be optimistic about the 2023 season.

“We’re excited for the year,” Kaminski said. “What we told them is we want them to be competitive in every game, we want them to be the hardest workers out there and to play as a team.”

Kaminski said in terms of leadership, everyone contributes in their own way. The four seniors lead in their own way, followed by a strong junior class that are vocal.

“Our group of juniors … they love the sport of soccer,” Kaminski said. “They played it for a long time. They’re good vocal leaders out there. We have some sophomores that have stepped up. So really, they all are doing their share of being leaders not only in their sports, but on the field.”

Kaminski said a strength of the team is just how passionate the players are not just for their team, but for the sport overall. She said that passion is going to help the Bulldogs win some close games.

Kaminski said she wants the Bulldogs to play every game the best they can and not feel like they could have done better.

“Every day, we talk about leaving the field with no regrets,” Kaminski said. “I want them to get through the season and have no games they want a do-over on, and if we can do that and put in the work every single day at practice, I think postseason is going to bring what we’ve earned ourselves.