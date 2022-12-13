North Platte girls wrestling enters inaugural season

The inaugural North Platte girls wrestling season will be all about obtaining firsts, some that have already been achieved and others that will have to wait until the end of the season.

The 2022-23 season has already seen North Platte’s first-ever win, pin and team invite win. And if everything goes the way the Bulldogs hope, this season will also see North Platte’s first-ever state qualifier.

“This year in the district (tournament), there are 38 teams in the district and only the top four (at each weight) qualify for state,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “It’ll be interesting to see how things end up working out for us at the district tournament, but we’re working hard and hopefully we’ll have our first individual state qualifier and maybe even state medalist.”

North Platte started the season with about 20 wrestlers, but the Bulldogs are down to about 16 due to injuries.

“It’s been a little rough at the start of (the) girls wrestling (season),” Hall said.

What hasn’t been rough, though, is the success the girls have seen so far. North Platte won its first-ever invite as a team at the Hemingford Invite on Dec. 1. Zarah Blaesi (130-pound division) and Cheyanne McGehee (155) won individual titles, becoming the first two North Platte wrestlers to win an individual invite championship.

Brooklyn Brown (115) picked up North Platte’s first win and first pin.

“Zarah definitely would be (a leader),” Hall said. “She does cheerleading, she does wrestling, so she’s pretty busy. When she’s at practice, she goes pretty hard, pushing herself and pushing the other girls she’s wrestling.”

Hall said there have been some challenges, the biggest of which is figuring out how to keep the girls in their weight classes. The weight management has been a difficult process, but so far, it hasn’t affected the girls’ ability to wrestle at invites. It will be an issue when the girls get closer to the district tournament.

The other challenge has been teaching the girls how to wrestle. Hall said he didn’t believe any girls had prior wrestling experience coming in, so the coaching staff had to teach the girls the basics.

So far, Hall said the girls have risen to the occasion and have made strides this season.

“I think that’s kind of been the most fun part having the girls wrestling this year is looking back to the first day of practice to where they are now,” Hall said. “Seeing the growth to where they are now in a short amount of time.”

The best part about the season so far, Hall said, is seeing the girls’ willingness to work hard and listen to instructions.

"They’ve all been really coachable,” he said. “The biggest expectation is each week getting better. It’s a long season. If we can get a little bit better each week, we’re going to be a little better by the end of the year.”

The girls and the boys practice separately. Sometimes the boys get to the wrestling room first, and other times, the girls go first. The boys coaching staff works with both teams from around 3:45 to 7 p.m., and the girls have a few extra female sponsors that help out too.

The girls will get to compete at home for the first time on Dec. 30 as part of the North Platte Invite. The boys will be hosting a dual invite, while the girls will be hosting an individual invite at the same time.

Hall said there will be a round of boys duals followed by a round of girls matches, and they will repeat the order until both invites are done. Hall said he can’t wait to see them compete at home.

“I think the girls’ attitudes and attitudes they've been making have been outstanding,” Hall said. “They’re definitely on board with making progress and doing the best they can every time they are on the mat.”