North Platte Habitat for Humanity dedicates house No. 62

The timing could not have been better for Micah Larsen and Stephanie Veith as they received the keys to their new home.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated house No. 62 on Monday evening and Larsen said they will begin moving in right away, along with daughters Kailyn Veith and Aaliyha Zogg.

“I just don’t think it is a coincidence this happened around Thanksgiving because we have a lot to be grateful for,” Larsen said, “and it’s going to snow tomorrow so we’re going to spend the night here tonight because we’re tired of ice on the walls every single winter.”

Larsen, who is from Los Angeles, said he never thought owning a home was in the cards for him and after signing the papers Monday afternoon he said, “We’re home owners, that’s weird.”

Jim Backenstose, board president, and Dalene Skates, executive director, presented gifts from several local churches, businesses and organizations to help the family get started.

The family spent over 500 hours working on the home along with a team of volunteers. Backenstose thanked the volunteers for their dedication to, not only this home, but to the other 61 homes that have been completed.

Chuck Scripter, volunteer and former board member, said he is amazed at how far North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity has come since its inception in 1997.

Former Telegraph editor Keith Blackledge led the way to establish the Habitat organization in North Platte with the first house completed and dedicated on Sept. 20, 1998.

“It’s a rich history there,” Scripter said. “About that time (1997), North Platte was building these low income homes. As I thought about Habitat, I said if we could just do 25 that would be awesome.

“When I look at it here, we’re in our 60s already and the future is great.”

Skates said the dedication is always the culmination of “all the blood sweat and tears that these families put in.”

“It’s a great celebration,” Skates said. “We hand over the keys and we get out of the way so they can move in.”