The North Platte girls tennis team is senior heavy, but when it comes to varsity experience, the Bulldogs can only point to four girls. As far as state tournament experience, North Platte can only look to two: Reagan Douglas and Hallie Hamilton. Entering the 2023 spring season, North Platte is hoping to come out strong with a good showing at the state tournament. “I definitely just want to see them go out and be a little bit more aggressive than we have in the past,” North Platte coach Danielle Blake said. “Four of our girls have varsity experience, but only two of them have been to the state tournament. So just to come out and be aggressive and play the best game that they can and not hold back what they have.” North Platte is a senior heavy team this year. The Bulldogs have nine seniors, and four of those seniors have varsity experience. Douglas and Hamilton, North Platte’s No. 1 doubles tandem, paves the way due to their experience at state. The duo played in Lincoln as North Platte’s No. 2 doubles team a season ago, falling to No. 16-seed Gretna’s Avery Edwards and Kathryn Johnson. They also played as a the Bulldogs’ No. 2 doubles pair in 2021, falling to the No. 8 seed as sophomores. Laurel Daily and Breanna Lundgreen, who compete as the No. 3 doubles team, also have experience, and Blake said they should stay in the varsity lineup full time. “Looking at them taking the singles positions right now,” Blake said. “Besides that, they’ve only had a couple previous competitions here and there to get that varsity time when we host something that holds a little bit more girls.” The senior girls will be looked upon as leaders for the team too, Blake said. All but one senior has played for all four years. “I think they’re definitely looking up to all of those senior girls to see what they do and lead by example,” Blake said. “Hopefully our seniors can hold strong in what they need to show those younger girls.” As of right now, Blake said the Bulldogs are stronger in doubles than they are in singles. “Those girls have a lot of years with each other,” she said. Hershey Hershey girls tennis coach John Lehmers is optimistic about this season, especially after seeing how many returning players the Panthers have. “Only two new players on the team,” he said. “The rest are returning players. It’s actually been really nice for me to not have to reteach the whole sport of tennis to everybody.” Hershey, who practices at Madison Middle School, are gearing up for what the Panthers hope can be a successful 2023 campaign. Especially because Lehmers’ first job this year as coach is to figure out who will make the varsity squad with so many girls returning with experience. “It’s very tough as a coach this year because we have eight or 10 girls out of 14 that can all challenge for a varsity spot,” he said. “Great problem to have but makes it tough as a coach to make those decisions. We’ll probably be mixing in a lot of girls in and out throughout the season.” So far, Lehmers said he’s been impressed with his seniors, especially Jordyn Messersmith after developing so fast after playing tennis for the first time last season. He also said seniors Kayla McNeel and Brandy Bode have been stepping up as well. Both McNeel and Bode played in the state tournament last season. Lehmers also said all the returners have allowed him to change how he coaches this year, as not a lot of time is needed to teach the newer players how to play tennis. “At the beginning of the season, you neglect the returning players for the first couple weeks and you teach the new ones how to hit a ball, how to hold a racket, how to score, what the lines are on the court,” he said. “Once you get into that, once we kind of know how to hit a ball, it’s strategy.”