North Platte High speech time earn 21 medals in Grand Island

The North Platte High School speech team earned 21 medals and the novice team finished second overall in the novice division at the second Central Nebraska Forensics League tournament in Grand Island.

The Novice Duet team of Rebecca Keneipp and Juliana Jewell won medals for the first time at this past weekend's contest.

“Between the snowball dance Friday night and actual snow on Saturday, our students rose to the challenge and performed really well today,” Scott King, coach, said in an email. “It's great when more kids get rewarded for their efforts, especially later in the season when the competition is tougher.”

Marisa Pfeifer won the team "Bulldog Award" for winning her event, novice serious, the first time this year she has done that.

The team travels to Lincoln North Star on Saturday for its next competition then hosts the annual Blue and Gold tournament on Feb. 11, with 27 teams registered so far.

Results:

First, Joseph Roeder, serious; Marisa Pfeiffer, novice serious; second, Jenna Hood, entertainment, Monica Cole, extemp; third, Daniel Manning, extemp; fourth, Keagan Hartman, extemp; fifth, David Grandel, extemp, Braxtton Songster, novice humorous; seventh, Rebecca Keneipp and Juliana Jewell, novice duet; eighth, Xaivria Lemmer, POI, Levi Luenenborg, serious; Katelyn Wollens, novice poetry; Joseph Roeder and Levi Luenenborg, duet; ninth, Pluto Axthelm and Sam Cox, novice duet; 10th, Haylee Nolda, persuasive; 11th, Lauren Engler, Poe; 12th, Sierra Cain, Poe; 12th, Phinehas Weizorek, humorous, Jenna Hood, informative; 14th, Xaivria Lemmer, serious; 15th, Hunter Hothan, extemp.