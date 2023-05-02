A North Platte man was found guilty of theft by unlawful taking after attempting to break into a garage of a vacant house.

Ryan D. Gabel, 34, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking between $500 and $1500. Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him Monday to 120 days in jail with 50 days credit in Lincoln County District Court.

According to police records, Gabel and a partner were spotted by residents trying to break into a garage door at a vacant house on 10th Street May 29, 2022. As the officer greeted them and asked about the situation, they informed the officer they had permission to clean the house.

After calling the homeowner and asking if the two gentlemen had permission to be at the residence, the owner said no. Gabel and the other man were immediately arrested.

In other cases (All listed below are from North Platte unless specified otherwise):

Zathan S. Pelland, 24, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor criminal trespass in the first degree and domestic assault, intentionally causing bodily injury of an intimate partner. District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him to 24 months probation. As part of a plea deal, charges of felony burglary and criminal mischief of $5,000 or more were dropped.

Shane A. Ross, 45, pleaded no contest to theft by receiving stolen property between $500 and $1500. Volkmer sentenced him to 250 days in Lincoln County Jail with 75 days credit. As part of a plea deal, the initial charge of felony theft by receiving $5,000 or more was amended down and conspiracy to commit theft was dropped.

Natalia A. Vieyra, 28, pleaded no contest to felony driving under the influence, third offense. Volkmer sentenced her to 60 days in Lincoln County jail with 6 days credit for time served. In addition, her license is revoked for five years, she is ordered not to drive for 45 days, will require an interlock device placed on her vehicle and will undergo intensive supervised probation for 2 years’. As part of the plea deal, the charge of felony refusal to submit to a sobriety test, third offense, was dropped.

Robbie E. Wright, 40, pleaded guilty to felony failure to register as a sex offender. Volkmer sentenced him to 200 days in jail with 61 days’ credit followed by nine months’ post-release supervision. As part of the plea deal, the charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.

Dalton S. Hinton, 29, of Hershey, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic assault, threatening an intimate partner with immediate bodily injury and driving under the influence, third offense. His sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

Devin S. Baker, 37, of Omaha, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced him to 18 months probation.

Lisa A. Nelsen, 57, pleaded no contest to felony driving under the influence, third offense. Piccolo sentenced her to a $1,000 fine and five years license revocation. She is eligible for an interlock device.

Scott R. Brown, 24, pleaded guilty to felony attempted failure to report as a sex offender. Piccolo sentenced him to 90 days in Lincoln County Jail with credit 10 days’ served.

Dallas E. Loving, 18, pleaded not guilty to felony sexual assault in the first degree.