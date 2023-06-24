GPH rezoning, replat leads rest of agenda

Four items related to Great Plains Health’s plans for the former North Platte Motel 6 property highlight the rest of Tuesday’s busy Planning Commission agenda.

The panel will review the hospital’s requests to rezone and replat land GPH owns between McNeel Lane, West Leota Street, South Jeffers Street and the South Platte River, as well as annexation of half an acre now outside city limits.

The affected area includes the old Motel 6 site, where the hospital has announced plans to build a Sports & Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center. The Great Plains Health Care Foundation recently announced the start of a $500,000 fund drive for the project.

Existing GPH urgent care, rehabilitation and orthopedic buildings are included in the hospital’s proposed replat and PB-2 “planned development highway commercial district.”

Public hearings will be held on the rezoning and annexation, as well as on a city-initiated request to vacate its utility and access easements within the area. The City Council will make final decisions on all four GPH items.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the would-be annexation involves a 0.49-acre slice of land bordering the South Platte. Because it’s part of GPH’s larger project, it has to be annexed under city policy, she said.

Part of the sliver of land would be dedicated to the city for a hike-bike trail, Clark added. North Platte’s river trail currently runs farther north across the land to be replatted.

In other business Tuesday, the Planning Commission will:

Discuss the city’s current codes on parking and storage of RVs, trucks, boats and trailers. Clark said her office has been fielding multiple complaints from residents involving such vehicles.

Consider a proposed lot split by Lewys and Holly Carlini at 2920 S. Willow St. It includes the dedication to the city of an additional 10 feet of right-of-way along West Eugene Avenue, Clark said.

Decide whether to recommend a subdivision replat by Ervin and Mitzi Kramer and William and Apryl Lee. It would create two lots from a current four lots and vacated alleys between East Second and Johnson streets.

Consider vacating part of an alley at 95 Rose Park Drive in anticipation of a possible fence installation.

— Todd von Kampen