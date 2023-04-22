The North Platte Police Department is letting the public know about "Rave" alerts, which help provide important updates.

Rave alerts are notices with important information, such as a missing child, missing/endangered adults, snow alerts/emergencies and other important notices, the police department said in a press release.

Smart911 gives authorities the ability to keep the public informed. A user can also set up their individual profile to provide law enforcement and EMS personnel with important medical information, emergency contacts and other vital information.

To set up a Smart911 account, go to smart911.com or download the Smart911 app. Creating a profile and registering a phone number are required to receive alerts.

For people with an account, the police department recommends logging in periodically to make sure accounts are up to date.