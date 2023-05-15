For the upcoming celebration, the North Platte Police Department is partnering with Nebraskaland Days to provide Smart 911 alerts.

Subscribers will receive real time updates, including event announcements, weather alerts and more. The system is intended to provide only emergency information and schedule changes. Alerts will automatically expire June 26.

To sign up for Smart 911 alerts, text "NELAND" to 77295 (message and data rates may apply). To cancel your subscription early, text "STOP" to the same number, and for tech support, text "HELP."