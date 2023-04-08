The North Plate Police Department has received multiple calls from citizens regarding a scam, circulating the area. Citizens have reported receiving phone calls from an unknown subject identifying themselves as Chief Steve Reeves, or his designee, with the North Platte Police Department. The scammers advise the target that they have recently missed a court date and now a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The scammers try and convince the target that the arrest warrant can be canceled, if they pay thousands of dollars, which they request to be wired to a specific location.

The scammers have been using different phone numbers to make these calls, but on at least one occasion, the department’s non-emergency phone number, 308-535-6789, was used.

Please be aware that these calls are not legitimate and the police department would never solicit money over the phone to pay a fine or cancel a warrant. The NPPD advises that if it seems like something isn’t right, then it probably isn’t. If you have questions regarding this, or any potential scam, contact the Department and speak to an officer.