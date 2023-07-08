The North Platte Pow Wow involved 50 dancers performing for a crowd of onlookers. Dancers of all ages showed up, along with Food trucks, vendors and face painters surrounding the dance arena.

At the center was an American flag.

Veterans are center stage at the powwow, as the funds raised from the event go toward Operation Christmas Card, a nonprofit run by Char Swalberg. She organizing care packages to more than 300 troops.

The packages include hygiene items, snacks, entertainment and a Christmas card wishing them well.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of the community,” she said.

Different dances commenced with participants from all ages. One man, Emmanuel Black Bear, traveled from Pine Ridge, South Dakota, to dance.

“It just makes me feel good,” he said. “It feels good to be able to do what we do every weekend in the summer time.”

He said he and his family travels all over the country to dance at powwows.

Three traveling groups of singers along with vendors came all the way from states such as California and New Mexico to participate.