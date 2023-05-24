The North Platte Public Library has made some improvements to facilities.

The library has installed a new material return drop box. It was purchased with a Library Improvement Grant from Nebraska Library Commission.

The library also has a new bench in front of the building, sponsored by North Platte Jaycees, and a new bicycle rack provided by an anonymous donor.

The material return unit is insulated and provides protection so that books, DVDs and other materials are safe through all kinds of weather, Library Director Sky Seery said.

It has magnetic doors that cover the openings. The unit is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing convenience to the public. The large capacity is helpful, too.

“Over holidays we would have to come in to empty the vestibule” that served for material returns, Seery said.

“Now we can truly enjoy those holidays.” She had thanks for city workers, too. “The city was really fantastic installing everything,” Seery said.