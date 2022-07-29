North Platte Public Library announces upcoming events

National Coloring Book Day

The North Platte Public Library is inviting people of all ages to celebrate National Coloring Book Day with a color-in on Tuesday in the meeting room.

The library will have supplies and space, participants just need to bring their color choices. This is a come and go event between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Story Time and Book Babies

No programs are scheduled for the first week of August.

Story Time, a 30-minute program for ages 3 to 5: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 26, 23 and 30.

Book Babies (formally Wee Read) a 20-minute program for ages 0 to 3: Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Teens Explore

Teens Explore (ages 12 to 18) will not meet in August and will resume in September. Watch for new programming this fall.

Creation Station card kit models workshop

3D printed card kits will be ready for you to choose from, then assemble in this workshop. A variety of models will be available.

This workshop is intended for ages 5 and older, patrons 7 and younger are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Models will be $5 each, and one model per registered participant will be available. Additional models may be available for purchase after the last workshop. Registration is required. Limit 6 people per workshop.

Workshop schedule:

Monday, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, 10 to 11 a.m.

Friday, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Aug. 10, noon to 1 p.m.

Aug. 12, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Register at north-platte.libcal.com/calendar/events, or by calling 308-535-8036.

The Creation Station is open for equipment certification and open build time throughout the week. Call 535-8036, ext. 3320, to book a time. Training sessions for most equipment last about one hour and are limited to two people.

Creation Station workshops give you the opportunity to have fun and see what the library’s equipment can do. For up to date workshop information, go to ci.north-platte.ne.us/library or the library’s Facebook.

For a full list of events or to pre-register for noon programs and workshops, go to north-platte.libcal.com. You can also pre-register by calling 308-535-8036, ext. 3320. Last minute attendees at noon programs are welcome but calling ahead helps to plan room set-ups.