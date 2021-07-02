North Platte Public Schools Foundation to withdraw Distinguished Alumni award given to Tyler Tysdal

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation has announced that it will withdraw the Distinguished Alumni Award given to Tyler T. Tysdal in 2016.

Tysdal pleaded guilty last week to two of 70 counts of securities fraud by omission. He will be sentenced in Denver District Court Jan. 21, 2022.

The foundation and North Platte Public Schools had been monitoring the Tysdal case since December 2019, according to a press release.

“In 2016 when Mr. Tysdal received this award he was just starting his business,” foundation Executive Director Terri Burchell wrote in the press release. “We understand that sometimes people take a wrong path in life and it is unfortunate.”

Tysdal had two scholarships with the foundation last awarded in 2020. These funds have been exhausted, according to the release.

The NPHS Distinguished Alumni Program was started almost 30 years ago. The awards recognize the accomplishments of North Platte High School’s most notable graduates.

A committee of foundation directors, North Platte High School administrators, alumni and community review applications that are good for three years. Nominations are accepted year-round at nppsf.org.