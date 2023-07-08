The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will consider approval of the student and employee handbooks for 2023-24 at Monday’s regular meeting.

A public hearing on student fees begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center with the regular meeting to follow.

The board will request approval of several revised policies including 3033-Lending textbooks to children enrolled in private schools; 4003-drug policy regarding drivers; 4045 milk expression; 4059-suicide prevention training; 5004-option enrollment; 5035-student discipline; 5045-students fees; 5052-school wellness and 6003-instructional program.

Several reports including staffing and financial-budget reports will be heard as well.