The North Platte Recreation Center, North Platte Public Transit and transfer station will all be closed on Tuesday for the July 4 holiday.

North Platte Public Transit will operate normally on Monday and Wednesday. For more information, call 308-532-1370.

The Rec Center will be closed, but the Cody Park swimming pool will be open 1-7 p.m. Tuesday. Current Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park swimming pool that day.

For more information call the Rec Center at 308-535-6772.

The North Platte transfer station will be closed Tuesday and refuse collections will have some changes throughout the week.

The Public Service Department is asking that people have their refuse carts in place by 6:30 a.m. Monday to avoid being missed.

All garbage must be bagged and placed in the city-issued containers and the lids must be closed. No bags or trash on the ground.