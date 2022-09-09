North Platte sanitation department instituting changes to collection policy

The City of North Platte sanitation department is instituting some changes in an effort to keep reasonable collection rates.
The changes, per city ordinance, were announced on Friday:
- All household waste and yard waste shall be placed in the proper city provided receptacles.
- All lids must be allowed to close completely and cannot be secured with other devices.
- No bags on the ground.
- All boxes must be broken down and placed in trash receptacle allowing the lid to close.
- Effective Oct. 1, residents of North Platte will be required to pay for disposal of refrigerated appliances, miscellaneous and large items that are placed beside your trash receptacle. Labels will be available for purchase at Municipal Light and Water.
- Trash receptacles and labeled items must not block the alley or street.
- Miscellaneous and large items will require one label for each item and will be $10 per label. Examples of miscellaneous and large items are carpet, chairs, couches, tables, chairs, mattress, box spring, stove, dryer, tires (no rims), washer, water heater and more.
- Refrigerated appliance labels will be $30 per label with each refrigerated item requiring one label.
- The resident will place the label on the item(s) prior to their garbage collection.
- The city crews will pick up the item once they see the label during the next scheduled pick-up Some items such as appliances and tires may take extra time to be picked up.
- Lost or stolen labels will not be replaced.
- Residents also have the option of adding more carts, hauling items to the transfer station and paying applicable rates or utilizing their free residential clean-up card if they do not wish to pay for the labels. The clean-up card is available annually at Municipal Light & Water.
- Noncompliance could cost an individual an extra pick-up charge that will automatically be charged to their account.