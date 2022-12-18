North Platte swimmers posting program record, state-qualifying times so far

The North Platte prep swim team has already had some notable performances in the early portion of its season.

Sophomore Tanner Schmid-Sutton set a boys program mark in the 100 backstroke during the Kearney Invite on Dec. 15, and has also recorded state meet-qualifying times in three additional events: the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

The underclassman is not the only member of the team to achieved that success.

Dana Sorenson has qualifying times for the girls state meet in the 50 and 100 free, and fellow senior teammate Kadence Dowhower has done so in the 100 butterfly.

In addition, junior Cooper Leibhart has a qualifying time in the boys 100 back.

All four individuals were participants in the state meet last season.

Juniors Sydney Hatch, Lyndee Friedrich, Noah Short, David Fitzpatrick also are returning state qualifiers along with sophomore Nora Wehr and senior RJ Stefka.

Sophomore Mackenzie Bruns is the program's only returner in the diving competition.

"She is working very hard to get the 300 points needed on her 11 dives to qualify (for state)," Jahnke said.

"This group of veteran swimmers have pretty much been lifelong swimmers," North Platte coach Brian Jahnke said. "They all train very hard and are great teammates to the younger novice group."

North Platte’s boys and girls 200 medley and 200 free relays have also qualified, and Jahnke feels the group can go even faster.

“I feel as the season progresses, our relays will get stronger and cut more time,” Jahnke said. “(The relay teams) are veteran swimmers in every sense of the word and I expect them to get stronger and stronger as the season progresses.”

There are 39 boys and girls on the roster this season, with 25 being either a sophomore or junior. Jahnke said Sorenson is close to breaking the girls program mark in the 50 free.

North Platte's next meet is Jan. 6 in Kearney, followed by an invitational in Lincoln four days later.

"Both are very challenging meets with many talented teams," Jahnke said, "which is great for our swimmers to challenge them.".

The Bulldogs have six meets or invitationals in January with the lone one at home scheduled Jan. 20 at the North Platte Recreation Center against McCook.