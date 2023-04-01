The North Platte boys track and field team had a solid graduating class last year that helped pave the way for a strong showing at the state meet.

That included the Bulldogs’ top distance runner Evan Caudy, top sprinter Vince Genatone, top thrower Nic Davis and three members of one of the state’s top 4x100 relay teams.

Now, those athletes are gone, leaving plenty of room for new athletes to shine in 2023.

“We got some early personal records, those are always good to see early,” North Platte boys coach Casey Werkmeister said. “Shaving the time off and continuing the quest to get better. Grow as a team and kids continue to blossom and have a couple kids rise to new levels.”

North Platte has around 45 to 50 athletes for the boys, and about 20 new faces who have never tried track and field before or are freshmen.

Of the returners, only six reached state last season. Kolten Tilford, Layton Moss, Caden Joneson, Carson LaChapelle, Quade Lowe and Rian Teets all competed in Omaha last season.

Werkmeister said he hopes a few more can make it to state this year. One name he mentioned was sophomore Max Negley.

Werkmeister said Negley has gotten bigger, faster and stronger, and he so far has been making strong jumps, including a personal best in Scottsbluff earlier in the season.

Werkmeister also said he was impressed with the discus throwers, as the team obtained numerous personal records in Scottsbluff as well.

When asked what he thought was a strength of the team, Werkmeister said he thought many areas were looking good.

“I think the hurdles with two returning qualifiers, and the jumps are really good,” he said. “I really like the distance crew. Coach Hasenauer does a great job continuing to get their times to drop. Hopefully the sprints get better as the year goes on.”

The North Platte girls team didn’t see as much success as the boys did last season, but coach Keith Lloyd believes the girls can grow that state qualifier list this season.

“From distance runners to throwers we have the right personnel to make a splash at districts,” Lloyd said. “What we need to do to get as many girls qualified as possible is show up at Districts. Head-to-head competition is the only way to qualify for state and the beauty of track is that on any given day, any one of our 43 girls could have an outstanding performance that qualifies them for state.”

The Bulldogs return distance runners Zarah Blaesi and Marissa Holm, both of whom have competed at state in previous years, pole vaulter and jumper Kylee Tilford and jumper Carly Purdy, who went to state last season in both long jump and triple jump.

North Platte has 43 girls competing in track and field this season, with 11 of them being freshmen. Lloyd said he expects all of the girls to make improvements throughout the year.

“This year’s team is special in that these girls really love track and field,” Lloyd said. “Too often a track team lacks an identity but the girls on this team enjoy the sport and strive to make themselves better.”

As for who the team looks to for leadership, Lloyd said there is no set leadership with so many individual events, and every girl is working hard to try and get better.

“We have leadership positions at all of the grade levels,” Lloyd said. “Track is unique to other team sports in the fact that leadership looks different in a sport with so many individual events. I think what makes our team great this year is the number of girls working their hearts out to make improvements in their event areas.”