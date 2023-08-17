The North Platte Trails Network is presenting the Whitaker’s Way 5K and 10K at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at Axes and Aces, 675 E. North Lake Road. The run will include a competitive 5K and 10K. Online entries are open at platteriverfitness.com/whitaker.

The North Platte Trails Network is a volunteer citizens group working to create, maintain and promote trails in and around Lincoln County.

All proceeds from this event will benefit local trails projects. For more information on volunteer and/or donation opportunities, contact Danielle Remus at 308-534-2100.