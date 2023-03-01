North Platte High School captured the Class A/B championship of the annual Best of the West speech tournament on Saturday.

There were 14 teams in the competition with Ogallala finishing second. North Platte boasted two champions — Levi Luenenborg and Joseph Roeder in duet acting and Hunter Hothan in extemporaneous speaking.

“Throughout the season we repeatedly lost to the same small number of schools,” Scott King, coach, said. “But the depth of talent on our team was able to finally change the outcome as we had 29 finalists on the day, placing someone in every event.”

The NPHS speech team has three events left on the schedule — at Lincoln Southwest on March 4 for district competition; March 7 for a "Drama and Dessert" fundraiser and public performance of the state qualifiers; and State Speech in Kearney on March 15.

The “Drama and Dessert” event is to raise funds to support the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center.

“It was an emotional day as we say goodbye to our seniors who have been through so much over the past four years,” King said, “including the pandemic years with virtual tournaments.”

The Best of the West tournament also hosted the first middle school division with three teams participating. Adams Middle School won the middle school division with seven tournament champions.

Shawnna Gardner is the head coach at Adams Middle School this year.

Varsity results

Team sweepstakes: 1, North Platte; 2, Ogallala; 3,, Bridgeport; 4, Perkins County; 5, Ainsworth; 6, Grand Island; 7, Sutherland; 8, Eustis-Farnam; 9, Southwest; 10, Hershey; 11, Ansley; 12, Maywood.

Individual (Top 3,)

Duet acting: 1, Levi Luenenborg, Joseph Roeder, NP; 2, Taylor Allen, Dakota Stutzman, Ainsworth; 3,, Chandler Books, McKenna Bliss, Sutherland.

Entertainment speaking: 1, Lauren Henning, Ogallala; 2, Drew Leisy, Bridgeport; 3, Mason McGreer, Perkins Co.

Extemperaneous speaking: 1, Hunter Hothan, NP; 2, Caleb Most, Ogallala; 3, David Grandel, NP.

Informative speaking: 1, Gavin Smith, Perkins Co.; 2, Jenna Hood, NP; 3, Tegan Rice, Bridgeport.

Oral interpretation of drama: 1, Claire Linders, Katie Eckhardt, Tegan Rice, Bridgeport; 2, Haylee Nolda, Braxton Songster, Celia Labbe, Meara Roberts, Xaivria Lemmer, NP; 3, Eden Strawn, Madison Ribble, Emilie Miller, Kendal Deaver, Bridgeport.

Oral interpretation of humorous prose: 1, Hannah Madison, GI; 2, Pryce Johnson, Maywood; 3, Cyrus Frazier, NP.

Oral interpretation of poetry: 1, Mallory McClenahan, Perkins Co.; 2, Isabella Holthsen, Ogallala; 3, Michael Tophoj, Ogallala.

Oral interpretation of serious prose: 1, Jialisia Porras, Ogallala; 2, Erica Hesser, Ogallala; 3, Cyrus Frazier, NP.

Persuasive speaking: 1, Gavin Smith, Perkins Co.; 2, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth; 3, Grace Jones, Ogallala.

Program oral interpretation: 1, Michael Tophoj, Ogallala; 2, Selah Richter-Martinez, Perkins Co.; 3, Isabel Rodriquez, Ogallala.

Middle school results

Team sweepstakes: 1, Adams Middle School; 2, Westridge Midldle School-Grand Island; 3, Sutherland.

Individual (Top 3,)

Duet: 1, Emily Coats, Bella Frazier, Adams; 2, Carrie Bertschinger, Ezri Bay; 3, Bella Harwager, Avery Luenenborg, Adams.

Impromptu: 1, Olivia Parshall, Adams; 2, Reegan Nickerson, Adams; 3, Eliana Dyer, Sutherland.

Informative: 1, Carrie Bertschinger, Adams; 2, Ezri Bay, Adams; 3, Khloe Stutzman, Adams.

OID: 1, Macradee Lantis, Bryer Brown, Maleah Vasquez, Memphis Goodwin, Sutherland; 2, Riley Beck, Raegyn Richardson, Ethan Wichman, Zoe Alexander, Westridge.

Poetry: 1, Reegan Nickerson, Adams; 2, Elise Phinney, Westridge; 3, Marley Reeves, Sutherland.

Serious: 1, Avery Luenenborg, Adams; 2, Bella Frazier, Adams; 3, Sean Carroll, Westridge.

Entertainment: 1, Arielle Stinson, Adams.

Humorous: 1, Bella Frazier, Adams; 2, Taz Blaier, Westridge; 3, Iris Gomez-Lara, Westridge.

Persuasive: 1, Ella Chapman, Westridge; 2, Jackson Shepard, Adams.