Catherine Gibson, 45, of North Platte was sentenced to 46 months of federal prison for her role in a methamphetamine conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said in a press release Wednesday.

She will also serve a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the release, in February and March 2021, Gibson was part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in western Nebraska.

As part of the conspiracy, on both Feb. 22, 2021, and Feb. 23, 2021, Gibson sold approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine to an informant.

On March 3, 2021, law enforcement searched Gibson’s rental car and located approximately 110 grams of methamphetamine and ten fentanyl pills. On the same day, officers searched Gibson’s Alliance residence and found approximately 92 grams of methamphetamine. Gibson told officers that she picked up methamphetamine and was bringing it to Alliance to sell, the release said.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.