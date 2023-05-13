Artists from 19 area high schools competed in McCook Community College’s annual paint in competition Friday at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center.

This year’s theme was “Invention, Industry, Progress.” The paint in was judged by North Platte Community College art instructor Richard Haneline.

Teams had three hours to plan and create their art. Norton Community School’s Team No. 1 placed first, McCook’s Team No. 2 was second with “Evolution.” Hitchcock County was third with “Invent, Think, Change.” Norton’s Team No. 2 received honorable mention for their mural “The Future Is Bright.”

This year’s paint-in involved teams from: McCook, Southwest, Wallace, Medicine Valley, Chase County, Brady, Hitchcock County, Ogallala, Arnold, Norton Community, Dundy County, Perkins County, Lexington, Maywood, Southern Valley, Arapahoe, Decatur Community, Wauneta-Palisade and Cambridge.

Here are the winners of this year’s Paint-In Exhibit:

Painting

First — Bailey Hidy, “Taking Flight,” Hitchcock County.

Second — Maddie Doyle “Buckskin Mare,” Maywood.

Third — Pedro Reynoso, “Deluxe,” Lexington.

Judge’s choice — Gewn Quintana, “Kitchen Counter,” Norton.

Drawing

First — Mackenzie Clydesdale, “Jesus,” Norton.

Second — Joee Clevenger, “Duke,” Chase County.

Third — Candice Lundquist, “Life on the other side,” Southwest High School.

Judge’s choice — Jett Gillen “Snow Bison,” McCook.

Prints/Printmaking

First — Robi Winder, “Trans is Holy,” McCook.

Second — Haley Thomas, “Printed Magnolias,” Southwest High School.

Judge’s choice — Maria Lopez-Campos, “Green,” McCook.

Mixed media

First — Kallie Ferzein, “Zac,” Southern Valley.

Second — Mackenzie Clydesdale, “Polly,” Norton.

Third — Payton Nelson, “Wrangler,” Dundy County.

Judge’s choice — Dylan Hawks, “Zendeya,” Norton.

Pottery

First — Jill McArthur, “Sussy Friends,” Hitchcock County.

Second — Keira Wasenius, “Belle of the Ball,” Southern Valley.

Third — Litzy Beltran “Polar Bear,” Lexington.

Judge’s choice — Mackenzie Clydesdale, “Salley the Sloth,” Norton.

3-D/Sculpture

First — Hailey Vigil, “Mushu,” Lexington;

Second — Jeremiah Huntley, “Sir Piglet,” Cambridge.

Third — Sophia Alfayo, “Bean Bag,” Wauneta Palisade.

Judge’s choice — Joel Miller “Aluminum and Stone,” McCook.

Digital and photography

First — Aryanna Maret, “Digital Portrait,” McCook.

Second — Rob Manning, “The Bat,” Norton.

Third — Ashton Wheeler “Jack Wheeler,” Wauneta-Palisade.

Judge’s choice — Asher Long, “Definitely not a Cult,” McCook.