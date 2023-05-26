Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

North Platte, Lake Maloney and a number of nearby communities have adopted the All Hazards Siren protocol to replace the tornado-only siren. That is according to a notice issued by Region 51 Emergency Management Agency.

The change also affects Brady, Maxwell, Sutherland, Wallace and Wellfleet. The siren itself will not change, but there are added reasons that it will be activated.

The activation of the siren means that people should move to a place of safety. Detailed information will be given to local media as to specific actions to be taken. The sirens will not be used to issue an all-clear signal.

Sirens will sound in the following situations:

• Radar identification of a strong, persistent rotation of a funnel cloud.

• Another potentially life-threatening weather event within 10 miles of an affected community that is in its path.

• Straight line winds in excess of 80 mph, (which are often associated with a severe thunderstorm).

• Potentially life threatening or damaging hail of 2.75” in diameter or larger (e.g. tennis ball size or larger).

• Flash flood with the threat tag “considerable“ or “catastrophic”

• Polygon-based dust storm warning (when blowing dust is forecast to suddenly reduce visibility to less than one quarter mile with sustained winds greater than 25 mph, resulting in dangerous and life-threatening travel conditions).

• Severe thunderstorm warning with the threat tag “destructive.”

• Large-scale hazardous materials spill that could harm the general public if action is not taken.

Region 51 Emergency Management issued the following guidelines:

“Remember to have a weather radio, apps that alert you of hazardous weather and other dangerous events in your area. Sign up for the free Smart 911 which will sign your cell phones up for Rave Alerts, Lincoln County and North Platte’s Emergency Notification system. “

People can sign up for Smart911 online at www.smart911.com/ Information about Smart911 is also on the Lincoln County website at lincolncountyne.gov/emergency-management/

For further information contact Region 51 Emergency Management at 308-532-7383.