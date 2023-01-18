Note to readers: Weather will affect Telegraph delivery

The weather will impact delivery of the Thursday Telegraph. The e-edition will be accessible at the usual time tomorrow morning on our website: https://nptelegraph.com/eedition/ . But print copies will be delivered with the Friday Telegraph, weather permitting.

Most Telegraph staff members are working from home today. Customers needing to reach the Telegraph can call the office number, 308-532-6000, to leave a message for the appropriate department. We'll return your call as soon as possible.