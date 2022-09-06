NP mayor breaks tie to declare Wilkinson land TIF-eligible

A vacant 22.06-acre lot between Interstate 80 and Hackberry Road will be eligible for tax increment financing after Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie Tuesday in favor of enabling future housing there.

The council split over adopting a “substandard and blighted” study of Wilkinson Development’s lot and adjoining late 1970s and early 1980s homes added to the study area to help secure TIF eligibility.

Council members also held their 2022-23 budget hearing and unanimously named Layne Groseth permanent city administrator in handling a 26-item agenda that took more than 2½ hours.

Details of the Wilkinson TIF study’s 40-minute public hearing and the council debate that followed will appear in Thursday’s Telegraph.

No members of the public spoke at an Aug. 30 public hearing before the city Planning Commission, which voted 7-0 to recommend TIF eligibility in light of North Platte’s tight housing market.

That wasn’t the case Tuesday, as 10 people living in and near Hackberry denounced applying the legally required “substandard and blighted” designation to their 1970s-era neighborhood.

They repeatedly cited past city failures to improve their area’s intersections and streets — particularly Hackberry and two-lane West Eugene Avenue — and said neither Wilkinson nor the city had presented them with any plans.

Three people spoke in favor of TIF eligibility, including North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. President and CEO Gary Person and chamber board Chairman Brandon Jones. All cited the need to expand housing with Sustainable Beef LLC and other economic projects on their way.

Council President Jim Nisley, whose home is inside the Wilkinson TIF study area, joined Councilmen Ed Rieker and Mark Woods and Councilwoman Donna Tryon in voting against TIF eligibility.

Councilman Pete Volz, Ty Lucas, Brad Garrick and Brian Flanders voted to adopt the study, leaving Kelliher to decide the issue.

He said he would vote “in favor of continuing this process,” noting that TIF status was a preliminary step before a formal TIF request and development plan could be submitted for public hearings and a council vote.

But Kelliher told longtime real estate agent Gilbert Wilkinson — who developed the Hackberry neighborhood in the late 1970s — and Wilkinson Development Chief Operating Officer Clarine Eickhoff that they and the city must resolve the street access issues if the vacant lot is to be developed.

They agreed, with Eickhoff telling neighbors the Wilkinson family and firm want to properly finish the development and are “trying to do this with the neighborhood, not against you guys.”

Formal planning to develop a TIF proposal will start now, but it could be a year or more before any homes are built, Eickhoff said after the meeting.

In other business, the council:

Referred to the Planning Commission a separate “substandard and blighted” study of a 296-acre area including city-owned land east of Indian Meadows Golf Course. The council split 5-3 on the referral, with Woods, Tryon and Rieker opposed.

Voted 8-0 to remove the “interim” from Groseth’s city administrator title. He had been public service director for 3½ years before named temporary successor in May to now-departed predecessor Matthew Kibbon.

Presented the city’s proposed $184.7 million budget, which would raise the city’s property tax request but slightly lower its tax rate. No members of the public spoke during the budget hearing, which preceded a final vote set for a special council meeting Thursday.

Appointed the North Platte law firm of Brouillette, Dugan, Troshynski and Bellew as the city’s legal counsel effective Oct. 6. Partner Bill Troshynski will be designated city attorney, succeeding Terry Waite of the Waite & McWha firm.

Ratified Kelliher’s nominations of Kathy Swain and Michelle McNea to the city Tree Board, Kaitlyn Holm to the Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee and Kathleen Matthews to the Planning Commission. A story in Tuesday’s Telegraph misidentified the panel to which Holm was nominated.

Reappointed John Patterson and Greg Wilke as full members and Robert Stefka as the alternate member of the Board of Adjustment.

Ratified a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the city’s Public Service Department employee union.

Tabled a proposal to lengthen legal alcohol sales on Sundays to the same 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. period as the rest of the week. The 8-0 vote followed debate over how the measure needs to be crafted legally.

Approved a two-year renewal of the city’s liability and workers’ compensation insurance with the League of Risk Management. North Platte belongs to the group.

Approved an initial plat for the first eight lots of the Mulligan Meadows subdivision, which the chamber is preparing as a “shovel-ready” housing development at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue. The initial lots front Adams.

Gave first-round approval to an ordinance vacating alleys on two sides of 1218 N. Ash St., north of Zeller Motor Co. at 505 Rodeo Road. Two more “yes” votes are required.

Agreed to buy a new 107-foot “aerial quint” fire truck for $1.25 million from Pierce Manufacturing Inc. of Appleton, Wisconsin, to replace a 1999 model due for replacement in 2024.

Agreed to apply for U.S. Department of Transportation grants to develop a “Safe Streets 4 All Action Plan” and upgrade bridges throughout the city. The latter application, which would seek $7 million in federal funds, was pulled from the 16-item “consent agenda” for a separate vote.