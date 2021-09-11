NPCC hosting POW/MIA ceremony

North Platte Community College will pay tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action Friday.

A POW/MIA remembrance ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

The event is open to the public, and military veterans are encouraged to attend. Activities will coincide with National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Those will include a presentation by Quinton Jackson, NPCC’s assistant director of student leadership and diversity, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

An open forum will follow his remarks, during which time anyone who would like to is welcome to thank vets for their service or share their experiences of serving in the armed forces.

Additionally, a POW/MIA flag will fly between the American and Nebraska flags on both of NPCC’s campuses throughout the day.