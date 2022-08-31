NPCC to host fall blood drive

North Platte Community College will host the first blood drive of the semester Sept 15. The event is open to the public.

The American Red Cross will be set up from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

Those who give will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Donors will also receive a coupon for a free haircut and will automatically be entered for the chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience — thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. More information about the promotion is available at rcblood.org/racetogive.

Individuals who are 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification will be required at check-in.

Appointments are encouraged ahead of time by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).