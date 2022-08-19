NPCC volleyball splits on opening day of Southeast Tournament

The North Platte Community College volleyball team opened its season Friday at the Southeast Tournament in Beatrice.

The Knights split their matches against opponents Colby Community College and Labette Community College.

North Platte battled Colby first and fell in four sets 16-25, 14-25, 25-18 and 22-25. Freshmen Vanessa Wood and Tyrah Woods each had eight kills in the game.

“I thought we looked a little nervous in sets one and two against Colby,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said. “Then we really turned things around in set three and set four. We pushed to the end but couldn’t finish.”

The Knights bounced back in the second game with a 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13 win against Labette.

Wood compiled 22 kills in that match. Woods added eight and sophomore Morgan Ramsey contributed 16.

“I’m glad we came out with the win against Labette,” McCall said. “We played pretty inconsistent but showed some fight in set five to get the win.”

The tournament continues Saturday. North Platte will take on Marshalltown Community College at 9 a.m. before duking it out with Coffeyville Community College at 11 a.m.