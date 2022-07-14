NPPD cautions customers of increased scam activity

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District is asking customers around the state to be wary of scammers demanding payment with threats of power being disconnected.

These predatory individuals will call and state that the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off. They will recommend several methods of payment. Sometimes the scammer’s caller-ID is falsified, so it will appear that the call to originates from the utility company, a practice known as “spoofing.”

“Scammers continue to be creative and are always looking for an opportunity to take advantage of others,” NPPD Retail General Manager Pat Hanrahan said.

Keep the following in mind when answering phone calls and always be wary of such scams. NPPD offers the following tips and suggestions:

NPPD does not ask for payment over the phone.

NPPD does not ask customers for credit card numbers or demand payment with a pre-paid card.

NPPD does not go door-to-door demanding payment.

NPPD does not accept nor request payment from Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or Apple Pay.

For more information on NPPD payment methods, go to nppd.com/accounts-billing/ways-to-pay.

If you receive an urgent call requiring immediate action to prevent the disconnect of your electric service, hang up the phone and call NPPD’s customer service specialists at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (275-6773). For more information on scam calls, go to nppd.com/accounts-billing/scams.