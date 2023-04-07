Nebraska Public Power District wants area landowners to be aware of work being completed to install a new well near Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland.

Residents in the area may notice a drilling rig setup south of the plant, which will be used to drill a new deep injection well.

“The well will be used for the injection of non-hazardous wastewater from GGS and is expected to inject wastewater 3,000 to 3,500 feet below the ground,” said GGS Station Manager Gerry Phelps. “This is thousands of feet below, and geologically isolated from, the usable groundwater reservoirs which supply water for drinking, agriculture and industry.”

NPPD has worked closely with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, which issued a Class I Non-Hazardous Waste Injection Well permit for the project.

As a part of the process to install the new deep injection well, NPPD installed a monitoring well in 2017 to gather data and verify the subsurface geology needed for the design and permitting of the deep injection well.