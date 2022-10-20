NSAA Volleyball, Football Championships on Nebraska Public Media

LINCOLN — November brings NSAA State High School Volleyball and Football championships to Nebraska Public Media.

Volleyball championships are Nov. 5 with Class D2 at 9 a.m., followed by Class D1 at 11 a.m., Class C2 at 1 p.m., Class C1 at 3 p.m., Class B at 5 p.m. and Class A at 7 p.m. All matches are live from the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Football championships start Nov. 21 with Class D2 at 10 a.m., followed by Class D1 at 2:30 p.m. and Class A at 7 p.m.

The second day of championships start Nov. 22 with Class C2 at 10 a.m., followed by Class C1 at 2:30 p.m. and Class B at 7 p.m. All games are live from Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium.

All times are Central. All championship games are streamed at nebraskapublicmedia.org.