NSP completes 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

The Nebraska State Patrol removed 55 impaired drivers from the road during this summer’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“This summer was filled with road trips and vacations for many families across Nebraska and visitors to our state,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a press release. “Our troopers also stayed busy helping motorists and working to keep the roads safe for all travelers.”

During the campaign, troopers made 55 arrests for driving under the influence. Troopers also issued citations for speeding (930), driving under suspension (91), no proof of insurance (71), minor in possession (9), open alcohol container (18), no seat belt (20), and improper child restraint (8). During the two-week effort, troopers also performed 796 motorist assists.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign ran Aug. 20-Sept. 6. The effort was made possible in part by a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.