Adams, Erma Irene

Erma Irene Adams, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Akron, Colorado, on July 31, 2020. She was born May 11, 1945, to Leonard "Jabby" and Lural (Eastin) Marshall. She was raised in Yuma, Colorado, along with her younger brother, Bobby. She was blessed with three wonderful children. She married her soulmate, Kenneth Adams, on Aug. 25, 1999. She was passionate about her family, baking and gardening. She was a very social person who loved being around people and played a mean game of cards. Erma managed the North Platte V.F.W. for many years, and was on the V.F.W. shuffleboard team. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenny. She is survived by her children, Richard (Paula) Cline, Shelley (Mike Smith) Vasquez and Sonya (Joe) Turner; grandchildren, Dominica (Jeff Erickson), Melissa, Crystal (Mitch Kleve), Shelby (Ray) Zudrow, Joseph (Hailey Wilson), Justin and Josh; and six great-grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her very special friends, Nancy Lozano and family, and Millie Ivanovych. Online condolences may be shared at bowinfuneralhome.com. Erma chose cremation. The family will have a small gathering to celebrate her life in North Platte on Saturday, Aug. 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Erma Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.