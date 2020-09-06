Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .OVERNIGHT RECOVERY WILL BE LOW WITH MIN RH OVERNIGHT VALUES RANGING FROM NEAR 40% TO 60%. MIN RH ON SUNDAY WILL BE IN THE TEENS WITH SOME OF THE LOWEST VALUES OCCURRING DURING THE EARLY TO MID AFTERNOON HOURS. NORTHERLY WINDS SUSTAINED AROUND 20 MPH WITH GUST UP TO 30 MPH. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDTY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ208... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 208 NIOBRARA VALLEY/FORT NIOBRARA NWR/SAMUEL R MCKELVIE NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ210...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 FRENCHMAN BASIN. IN NEZ219...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...NORTH 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE 90S TO NEAR 100. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRE STARTS WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&