In loving memory of Roger Dale Baars Sr. who went to be with the lord on Aug. 23, 2020, at the age of 74. Roger was born Oct. 2, 1945, in Holyoke, Colorado, to Lyle and Elsie Baars of Grainton. Roger grew up on a farm south of Wallace and graduated from Wallace High School. Roger loved to hunt, fish and be outdoors. Roger worked for Great Western Sugar as an oiler in the 1960s and then worked as a gas station attendant, where he met the love of his life. He and Paulette C. Darner were married on Oct. 9, 1965. On Nov. 15, 1965, he received his draft notice and enlisted into the U.S. Army to get training as an aircraft mechanic, but scored high enough to go into air traffic control with the 125th Air Traffic Company. On May 1, 1966, Paula gave birth to Roger Dale Baars Jr. at Keesler Airforce Base. Roger was then assigned to Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he performed and taught ground control approach (GCA) radar. On June 21, 1967, Paula gave birth to Gay Ann Baars. From Fort Rucker, Roger was sent to Vietnam. Roger was honorably discharged Nov. 15, 1968, as a Specialist 5 (Sergeant). He worked at Western Foundries until he was selected to work at Longmont Air Traffic Control Center. In 1977, he left air traffic control and started his own business. When the 1981 air traffic controllers strike created a need for instructors, he went to Oklahoma City and taught until his contract ended in 1992. He then moved back to Loveland to start Dirt One Excavating. In 1999, he bought Loveland Station Campground and Paulette ran it until 2020. Roger is survived by his wife of 54 years, Paulette Carolyn Baars; brother, Jackson Lee Baars of Ogallala; son, Roger Dale Baars Jr.; daughter, Gay Ann Baars-Alleman; grandson, Christopher Joseph Baars; granddaughter, Amanda Kailea Ledford; and great-granddaughters, Ava Kay Ledford and Kyndall Ann Ledford. Online condolences may be shared at kibbeyfishburn.com. A memorial was held Aug. 5, in Loveland, Colorado. Burial will be at a later date at the Wallace Cemetery.
