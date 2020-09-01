Barrett, Bonnie

Bonnie Barrett, 89, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at Linden Court. She was born July 23, 1931, to Frank and Carrie Parrish in Grant. Bonnie graduated from Perkins County High School in 1948 and moved to North Platte after graduation to work. She met and married Wesley Barrett. They had one son, Terry (Kathy) and three grandchildren, Michael (Elsa) and children Jonathan and Richard, all of Avon, Colorado, Amy Barrett of Thornton, Colorado, and Sam (Ashley) and children Addie and Wesley Nathan of North Platte. Bonnie loved spending time with her family and playing cards with her friends. She was a member of the Moose, Eagles, UP Employees Club, canasta and pinochle clubs, Forks of Platte Camping Club and past president of the UP Oldtimers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley; son, Terry Lee Barrett; sister, Grace (Arthur) Huffman; and brothers, Harold (Edna), Wayne (Margaret) and Don (Marlene). Survivors are brother, Dean; sisters-in-law, Edna and Marlene; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the North Platte City Cemetery with the Rev. Russell Wolf officiating. Book signing will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
