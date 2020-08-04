Beiriger, Gregory Lee

Gregory Lee Beiriger, 64, of North Platte, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Greg, who also went by "Bernie" like his father, was known for his loyalty and willingness to help anybody and was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. He will be dearly missed by many. Greg was born on Nov. 14, 1955, to Bernard and Jeanie (Laubon) Beiriger in Hastings. He attended and graduated from Hastings High School. He was a welder at Burlington Northern Railroad from 1976-1997. In 1999, he worked general construction and demolition in Lincoln. This is when he met his wife, Keri Hoveling. They married March 17, 2010, and resided in North Platte. Greg started working for Miller Distributing before he worked for Coors Distributing in North Platte until his passing. Greg was a hard worker who enjoyed keeping up his home and maintaining a beautiful yard. Greg and Keri enjoyed tubing down the Niobrara and Platte rivers. They attended many concerts together and especially enjoyed their trips to Comstock. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Beiriger. Survivors include his mother, Jean Beiriger of Hastings; wife, Keri Beiriger of North Platte; children, Jamie (Jeremy) Gilfry of Orlando, Florida and Jackie Rose of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren, Joseph (fiancee, Lanie Snyder) Novotny of Orlando, Florida, Jackson, Lillian and Lidia Gilfry of Orlando and Madeline Rose of Gilbert, Arizona; siblings, Terry (Debbie) Beiriger of Phoenix, Sandy (Claire) Kramer of Hastings and Ami Beiriger (Caron Stice) of Glendale, Arizona; mother- and father-in-law, Norman and Doris Hoveling of Johnson Lake; brothers-in-law, Kirk (Deede) Hoveling and Kip Hoveling, all of Lincoln; nephews, Travis Hoveling and Garrett (Jenna) Hoveling, all of Lincoln; great-niece, Layla Hoveling of Lincoln; great-nephew, Tyson Hoveling of Lincoln; as well as other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Tad and Scott Haneborg of Coors will be hosting a going-away celebration at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Unreel Events located at 4684 W. Hwy 30 in North Platte. A slideshow, band, beer and food will be provided. It's an outside venue with plenty of space. No need to bring lawn chairs as chairs will be provided. There is camping available. Call 308-530-9376 for camping reservations. Please bring your love. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
