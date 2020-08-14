Bernadine C. "Bernie" Bishop Bernanadine C. "Bernie" Bishop, 90, of Lexington, died Aug. 12, 2020, at the Elwood Care Center. Services are pending with Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernadine Bishop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

