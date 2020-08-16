Bernadine C. "Bernie" Bishop Bernadine C. "Bernie" Bishop, 90, service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
