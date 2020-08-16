Bernadine C. " Bernie" Bishop Bernadine C. "Bernie" Bishop, 90, of Lexington, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood. Bernie was born Feb. 24, 1930, at Hawarden, Iowa, the eldest of four children to Greg and Elizabeth (Starzel) Schumacher. She received her education from Alcester High School in Alcester, South Dakota. Following her education, Bernie was united in marriage to Harold G. DeWall on Jan. 16, 1948, and to this union the couple was blessed with three daughters, Linda, Dianne and Debra. The family made their home in Lexington, where Bernie began a long career in banking as a loan officer at Farmers State Bank, which later became Pinnacle Bank. Bernie thoroughly enjoyed taking care of her customers at the bank. Helping people with their financing needs for their family was very rewarding, and many friendship bonds were formed throughout the years. In 1978, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold. On Feb. 13, 1982, she was united in marriage to Peter C. "Pete" Bishop at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. Bernie and Pete continued to reside in Lexington, where she continued her banking career until her retirement. A favorite hobby of Bernie's was tending to her garden, and taking care of her flowers. She was excellent cook, and enjoyed baking; family and friends were treated to her famous Texas sheet cake brownies and cinnamon rolls on many occasions. As a pasttime, she shared a love for antique cars with Pete; and many miles were traveled throughout the state and surrounding parts of the country attending car shows. She was a lifetime member of the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. Bernie also served for several years on the Parrish Council. Besides her parents, and first husband, Harold, Bernie was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda (DeWall) "Lynn" Franzen on July 19, 1972; and a granddaughter, Audra Dishman. She leaves to celebrate her life her husband of 38 years, Pete Bishop of Lexington; two daughters, Dianne Carson and her husband, Don, of East Earl, Pennsylvania; and Deb Ourada and her husband, Tim of Lexington; two step-sons: Scott Bishop of Lexington; and Bruce LaBute and his wife, Kathey, of New Castle, Wyoming; son-in-law, Jim Franzen of Cozad; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Schumacher and his wife, Marie, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Greg Schumacher and his wife, Vivian, of Alcester, South Dakota; one sister, Pat Wolf and her husband, Paul, of Pella, Iowa; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A memorial has been established in Bernie's honor, and kindly suggested to the Elwood Care Center. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at nelsonbauerfh.com Celebration of life, graveside service and interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski officiating. The family encourages everyone in attendance to please bring their own chair. Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The Bishop family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Bernie's services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
North Platte native starts law firm in Columbus after traveling country for education
-
Murphy, Caitlin Jo
-
WCDHD reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, Playhouse says 24 in cast of 'Mamma Mia!' positive
-
Matthew Kibbon rescinds resignation, will remain North Platte city administrator
-
Records set on final night of Buffalo Bill Rodeo
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.