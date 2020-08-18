Biss, Diane Marie

Diane Marie Biss, 66, of North Platte, died May 12, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born Jan. 23, 1954, in North Platte to Charles and Maxine (Hunter) Kelley. Diane graduated from North Platte High School in 1972 and worked at Sno White for several years. She then worked at Watson Insurance as a secretary, Mentzer Oil and Kwik Stop before having to retire. She married Larry Biss on Oct. 5, 1974, in North Platte. She owned and operated her own daycare. In doing this, she developed lifelong friendships with "her kids." Diane was a Girl and Boy Scout leader and past madam president of the Eagles. She loved to camp and was a member of the Lake Maloney Club. She loved playing pool and the holidays, especially Halloween. She always had a smile on her face and will be remembered for her distinctive laugh. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David; and cat, Fric. Survivors include husband, Larry of North Platte; two children, Wade Biss of Denver, Colorado, and Dr. Wendy Biss of Kona, Hawaii; cats, Frac and Bruce; siblings, Sandra Dagson of West Jordan, Utah, and Doug (Theresa) Kelley of North Platte; sister-in-law, Shannon Kelley of North Platte; numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Eagle's Diabetes Fund. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Gary Smith officiating. A lunch will be served at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles following the service. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
